Friday Night's Game with Pensacola Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
July 5, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MONTGOMERY, AL - Friday's scheduled 6:35pm game between the Montgomery Biscuits and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be as part of a Saturday doubleheader starting at 4pm CT.
Fans with tickets to Friday''s game may exchange them for any future Biscuits home game during the 2024 regular season. Exchanges can only be made with the box office.
Saturday's doubleheader will feature two seven-inning games, the first starting at 4pm followed by a second approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Gates will open at 3:30pm.
Saturday's action features a 20 Years of Biscuits Logo Scarf Giveaway and a postgame MAX Fireworks Show.
