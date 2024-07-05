Rocket City Wins 4-1 to Clinch Series

July 5, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (41-38, 8-3) secured a series win against the Birmingham Barons (45-34, 4-7) on Friday night with a 4-1 win at Toyota Field.

Birmingham scored the game's first run as infielder Alsander Womack drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the second. Designated hitter Wilfred Veras scored from third after doubling then advancing on a wild pitch.

The Trash Pandas couldn't crack Barons starting pitcher Riley Gowens who tossed five shutout innings in his Double-A debut. Rocket City would tie the game after his exit as outfielder Gustavo Campero hit a game-tying home run for his 11th on the year, retaking the team lead.

That helped Trash Pandas starting pitcher Caden Dana avoid a loss after he tossed six innings while allowing just one run and striking out nine batters.

Rocket City jumped in front in the seventh as outfielder Tucker Flint provided a run-scoring single against Barons reliever Chase Plymell (L, 0-1). Infielder Mac McCroskey added to the lead with a two-run single later in the inning to make it a 4-1 Trash Pandas lead.

The Trash Pandas held on for the win with two shutout innings of relief from Eric Torres (W, 4-1) and a scoreless ninth from Hayden Seig (S, 4). Those two and Dana combined for 15 strikeouts, which set a season-high for Rocket City pitchers in a single game.

Rocket City and Birmingham will close the six-game series on Saturday with post-game fireworks sponsored by Avid Hotel. First pitch is set for 6:35 CT. Tickets start at $8 and are available at TPTix.com. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: Jack Kochanowicz (RCT) vs. Noah Schultz (BIR)

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.