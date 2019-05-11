Shuckers Held Scoreless Throughout Double Header in Losses to Biscuits

BILOXI, MS - After clinching the series with three-consecutive wins, the Biloxi Shuckers (17-18) saw the Montgomery Biscuits (21-13) flip the script during Friday's doubleheader, handing Biloxi a pair of shutout losses. Despite strong showings from starters Bowden Francis (L, 0-3) and Tyler Spurlin, the offense did not tally an extra-base hit on the night and landed a man on third just twice over the two contests.

Jesus Sanchez supplied both runs for Montgomery in game one. Miles Mastrobuoni singled off Francis to open the game and advanced to third base on a fly out from Dalton Kelly. Sanchez then plated the run with a sacrifice fly to give Montgomery an early 1-0 lead. Later in the third, Mastrobuoni reached again on an infield error and scored when Sanchez rolled an infield groundout to first.

Francis managed to complete five innings in his start, allowing just the one earned run on three hits and striking out three.

The Shuckers best scoring opportunity came in the fifth inning against Brendan McKay (W, 2-0). Alexander Alvarez walked, Michael O'Neill reached on a fielder's choice and Trent Grisham drew ball four to load the bases. McKay settled in and struck out Weston Wilson and Patrick Leonard to escape the jam and preserve the lead. Curtis Taylor (S,4) followed McKay with two scoreless innings, earning the save and locking up a 2-0 victory.

Looking to recover in game two, Tyler Spurlin tossed perfect baseball out of the gate in his first start of the season. The sidewinder struck out four over two perfect innings before turning the game over to Marcos Diplan (L, 0-3) in the third. Robbie Tenerowicz doubled with one out and Miles Mastrobuoni walked to put a pair of runners on. Diplan offered a low and away fastball to Josh Lowe in the next at bat and the Biscuits first baseman punched it over the left field wall, giving Montgomery a 3-0 lead.

Montgomery got another five-inning shutout effort from Kenny Rosenberg (W, 3-0), who stranded a pair of runners in scoring position in the second inning.

Luis Aviles Jr. supplied the only multi-hit night in game two, singling in the ninth off Benton Moss (S,1) before getting thrown out trying to swipe second. Cooper Hummel struck out and Bruce Caldwell flied out to center as Montgomery walked away from the series with a 4-0 win.

