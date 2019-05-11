Generals Gameday: May 11 at Mobile

Jackson Generals (17-16)

vs. Mobile BayBears (15-19)

Saturday, May 10 | 7:05 pm CT | Hank Aaron Stadium

Game 34 | Road Game 21 | First Half Game 34

Generals Starter: RHP Kevin McCanna (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Opponent Starter: RHP Jose Rodriguez (0-1, 7.63 ERA)

SERIES PRIMER: The Generals visit the Mobile BayBears (AA, Los Angeles Angels) for the first time in 2019 and the next-to-last time in team history, as the BayBears will move to Madison, Alabama in 2020. The two teams will meet in 15 games this season, with a pair of five-game home-and-home series coming in the Second Half. Last year, Jackson went 7-2 against the Baybears, losing twice on the road.

LAA Top-30 Prospects at MOB (with rank): OF Brandon Marsh (#3), IF Jahmai Jones (#4), RHP Luis Madero (#21), RHP Jesus Castillo (#22), RHP Jeremy Beasley (#24)

LAST GAME: The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, postponed their series finale with the Birmingham Barons on Friday due to inclement weather. The Generals (17-16) and Barons (13-21) will make up the game as part of a double-header during their next series in the First Half, when they meet in Birmingham June 2-6.

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Generals right-hander Kevin McCanna debuted at Double-A last Sunday against Tennessee, firing five shutout frames to take the series finale from the Smokies. McCanna is a former Rice University teammate of Jackson Generals alum Jon Duplantier and won Midseason All-Star honors last year at High-A Visalia. Mobile has not announced a starter officially at press time.

LEFT SIDE [OF THE INFIELD], STRONG SIDE: Over his past ten games, Generals third baseman Drew Ellis is batting .323 with 5 walks, 7 runs scored, a homer, and 3 RBI. Meanwhile, Jazz Chisholm has been strong at shortstop, batting .318 with 8 runs, 5 homers, and 8 RBI. The strongest efforts from those two guys have come when they've batted near the bottom of the order: Ellis has batted .538 when hitting eighth in the order, and Chisholm has homered five times when batting sixth in the order.

FOUR OR MORE: Through their first 33 games of the year, the Generals have been a successful team more often in high-scoring games than in pitchers' duels. When Jackson scores four or more runs, they've gone 12-1. When they've been held to fewer than four runs, they're just 5-15.

