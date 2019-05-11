Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, May 11 vs. Biloxi

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp open up a 10-game homestand with Saturday's 6:35 p.m. first pitch against the Biloxi Shuckers from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The Jumbo Shrimp will be wearing special Vice Night jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game, as well as online at jaxshrimp.com from May 11-17. Crockett and Tub(b)s will be available during the game for pictures on the concourse. In addition, Cuban sandwiches and other tastes of Miami will be on sale at the ballpark. The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a special Vice Night bucket hat giveaway presented by 121 Financial and Darley's Plumbing. Following the game, fans can enjoy a special postgame fireworks show presented by 121 Financial and Darley's Plumbing.

JACKSONVILLE SPLITS DOUBLEHEADER IN MOBILE

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp lost the opener of Friday's doubleheader in Mobile 1-0 before beating the BayBears 7-4 in the finale. In game one, Jorge Guzman pitched six strong innings, but Brendon Sanger's RBI single represented the lone run of the contest. In the finale, Stone Garrett laced a two-run single to give the Jumbo Shrimp the lead in the first inning. After Mobile struck for two in the bottom of the first, Garrett singled in another run in the third. Magneuris Sierra socked a two-run home run in the fourth. Later in the frame Justin Twine registered an RBI double and Garrett hit another RBI single to make it 7-2. The BayBears scored in both the bottom of the fourth and bottom of the fifth, but it wasn't enough in the Shrimp win. Jordan Yamamoto went six innings to earn the win, and Dylan Lee worked a scoreless seventh frame for his second save.

FORMULA ONE

Jacksonville had swiped just three bases in their previous seven games combined, but the Jumbo Shrimp raced for six steals over their Friday doubleheader in Mobile. With three swipes in each game, a total that matches a season-high for steals in a contest, the Jumbo Shrimp's season total of 31 is the third-highest in the Southern League. Corey Bird, who did not steal a base on Friday, leads the club with eight steals, a figure that ranks in a tie for fifth in the circuit. Bird is one of six different Jacksonville position players to register multiple steals on the season. The Jumbo Shrimp's 75.6 percent success rate (31-for-41) ranks third in the Southern League.

SOFT OFFENSE

Heading into their series with Biloxi, Jacksonville has been shut out in four of the last six games and five times in the last nine contests. Not coincidentally, the 10 times the Jumbo Shrimp have been blanked this season is by far the highest such total in the Southern League. In 2018, the Jumbo Shrimp had the circuit's worst record in blankings in 2018, finishing just 4-16 (.200). The club's 16 zeroes were the most in the circuit since Jackson suffered 21 shutouts in 2015 and represent Jacksonville's second-most during the club's Marlins era, which dates back through the start of the 2019 season (20, 2013).

EXCLAMATION POINTS

Jacksonville outfielder Magneuris Sierra has been a staple at the top of the Jumbo Shrimp order all season long. Over his last 31 games, Sierra is slashing a robust .314/.377/.407 with four doubles, two triples, one home run and five RBIs. The San Cristobal, Dominican Republic native ranks third in the Southern League in hits (37), seventh in batting average (.303) and 10th in on-base percentage (.366). Sierra also possesses the second-highest ground ball rate (60.0 percent) and fourth-lowest swinging-strike rate (6.7 percent) in the circuit.

FIND YOUR FAVORITE DRIVER

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 3-13 record and 5.44 ERA over 91.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 49 walks (4.8 BB/9), 89 strikeouts (8.8 K/9) and 91 hits allowed (9.0 H/9). However, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 15 games. During this stretch, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 2.43 ERA (23 ER in 85.1 IP). Shrimp starters have walked 29 (3.1 BB/9), fanned 58 (6.1 K/9) and yielded 68 hits (7.2 H/9) over this run.

DON'T LEAVE EARLY

Jacksonville's bullpen has already put together two separate streaks of 20 consecutive scoreless innings this season (20 from April 4-8, 21 from April 11-17), and it appears the club has round another hot streak from its relievers. Over their last 23.0 innings of work, Jumbo Shrimp relief pitchers have surrendered just three runs, all earned, on 17 hits (6.7 H/9) for a 1.17 ERA. During this span, they have combined for 27 strikeouts (10.6 K/9) against nine walks (3.5 BB/9). Heading into play on Saturday, the Jacksonville bullpen's scoreless innings streak rests at 10 frames.

AIRING OUR DIRTY LAUNDRY

Jumbo Shrimp catchers have teamed to form a dynamic defensive backstop trio this season. Santiago Chavez's 12 men caught stealing places in a tie for the Double-A lead. Additionally, as a team, the Jumbo Shrimp have gunned down 23 potential base stealers, leading the Double-A level and ranking in a tie for third out of 120 teams in MiLB. Jacksonville's 48.9 percent caught stealing rate ranks second in Double-A.

