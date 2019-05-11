Roeder to New Orleans
May 11, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins announced a transaction that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Biloxi Shuckers at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 6:35 p.m.
Right-handed pitcher Josh Roeder has been transferred from Jacksonville to Triple-A New Orleans. Roeder made one start for Jacksonville last week in Mississippi, taking the loss as he allowed a run on four hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. Roeder started the season with Jupiter, with no record and a 1.64 ERA in his four appearances and one start.
There is not a corresponding move at this time.
On Saturday the Jumbo Shrimp will begin a 10-game homestand with the first of five games against the Biloxi Shuckers at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 6:35 p.m. Right-handed pitcher Cody Poteet (2-3, 4.00 ERA) will start for Jacksonville against Biloxi right-handed pitcher Alec Bettinger (0-3, 8.13 ERA). Fans can listen to the game on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 6:20 p.m. with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" locally on Sunny 102.3 FM, on the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.
