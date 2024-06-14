Shuckers Fall to Smokies on Shuck Cancer Night

BILOXI, MS - The Tennessee Smokies (36-25) used four early runs and an eight-run ninth inning in a 13-3 loss for the Biloxi Shuckers (24-36) at Keesler Federal Park on Friday night. During the game, the Shuckers held their annual Shuck Cancer Night, complete with specialty jerseys designed by local artist Julia Reyes and an in-game recognition for those who have battled and are currently battling cancer.

The Smokies took an early lead on a two-run double from Moises Ballesteros in the first. The Shuckers, however, responded in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI-infield single from Ernesto Martinez Jr., making it 2-1 off former Shuckers' starter Trey Supak, who was making his first appearance in Biloxi since July of 2019, the year he was named the Southern League Pitcher of the Year. Tennessee responded in the second with a two-run home run from Yohendrick Pinango, making it 4-1.

The Shuckers cut the deficit to one in the fourth with a two-run home run from Andy Yerzy, his second of the year. The Smokies made it 5-3 in the sixth with a solo shot from Ballesteros, his team-leading ninth of the season. In the ninth, the Smokies extended the lead to 7-3 with a two-RBI single from Fabian Pertuz to left. The next batter, Yohendrick Pinango, laced a double to left, scoring two and extending the lead to 9-3. A wild pitch later brought him home, making it 10-3. Moises Ballesteros then roped a triple down the right field line, scoring James Triantos from first and completing the first cycle in Keesler Federal Park history. Luis Verdugo then hit a sacrifice fly to center, making it 13-3. Trey Supak (3-1) earned the win while Bradley Blalock (3-2) took the loss for Biloxi.

The series continues on Saturday at Keesler Federal Park with first pitch at 6:05 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers' No. 16 prospect, Logan Henderson (1-0, 0.00), is set to make his home debut after five shutout innings in his Double-A debut last Sunday in Montgomery. Matthew Thompson (1-2, 3.89) is slated to start for Tennessee. The Shuckers will also transform into the Biloxi King Cakes, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a King Cakes plush pillow. The Shuckers will also host a free youth Pitch, Hit & Run competition at the ballpark during the day as part of Major League Baseball's Play Ball Weekend. The Shuckers will also present a $5,000 donation to Back Bay Mission through the team's Heart of a Shucker Community Fund during a special pregame ceremony. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

