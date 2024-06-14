Blue Wahoos Fall 6-3 to Quero, Barons

June 14, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham, Ala. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos slipped out of first place on Friday night, dropping game four of their series 6-3 to the Birmingham Barons.

After a 14-3 Montgomery Biscuits win over the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Blue Wahoos trail the Biscuits by 0.5 games in the first half South Division race with eight games to play.

M.D. Johnson (L, 2-4) allowed a season-high six runs over 5.0 innings, starting with a two-run homer to slugger Edgar Quero in the first inning. The Barons added four more in the third, highlighted by a two-run double from Tim Elko, to take an early 6-0 lead.

Birmingham starter Mason Adams (W, 5-3) stayed out of trouble until the fifth, when Cody Morissette hit a two-run homer and Paul McIntosh added an RBI single to cut the deficit to 6-3.

The Blue Wahoos loaded the bases in the sixth, but reliever Jake Palisch retired Harrison Spohn on a groundout as the potential go-ahead run to end the threat. Eric Adler (S, 3) served up loud contact in the ninth, but locked down the save to even up the six-game series at two games apiece.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Barons on Saturday. First pitch from Regions Field is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with a live broadcast beginning at 6:25 on BlueWahoos.com/radio and the MiLB app. Fans can watch Birmingham's video broadcast through Bally Live or with a subscription to MLB.tv.

