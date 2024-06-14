Parrish Pummels Pandas
June 14, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release
MADISON, ALABAMA - Mississippi left-hander Drew Parrish (W, 5) dazzled with seven scoreless innings of two-hit ball as the Braves defeated the Trash Pandas 1-0 at Toyota Field Friday evening.
Rocket City was held to only two singles and three baserunners for the game. None got past first base as Parrish walked one and struck out six for the contest.
Meanwhile, Trash Pandas starter Caden Dana (L, 4) was strong again allowing an unearned run on four hits over seven frames himself with two walks and nine strikeouts. It was the third time this season he has lost a 1-0 ballgame.
Mississippi's lone run came in the sixth. Shortstop Cal Conley led off with a single, then swiped second base with one away. On the steal, the throw from Trash Pandas catcher Caleb Hamilton skipped into centerfield allowing Conley to take third. Conley would score the game's lone run on a passed ball by Hamilton giving the Braves a 1-0 lead.
After Parrish, relievers Landon Harper and Patrick Halligan (S, 1) each registered a 1-2-3 inning to give Mississippi the win.
The Trash Pandas and Braves will meet in a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon with first pitch of game one slated for 4:05. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.
Probable Starters: Jack Kochanowicz (RCT) vs. David Fletcher (MS) Game One Victor Mederos (RCT) vs. Luis De Avila (MS) Game Two
