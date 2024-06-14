Edgar Quero Gets Three RBIs in the Barons' 6-3 Win Over Pensacola

June 14, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

The Barons scored six runs in the first three innings as the Birmingham Barons defeated the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 6-3 before 3,835 at Regions Field on Friday night. Winning pitcher Mason Adams (5-3, 2.34) pitched five and two-thirds innings, giving up seven hits, three earned runs, and one walk with five strikeouts, getting his fifth win of the season.

The Barons scored first in the game in the bottom of the first inning when Jacob Gonzalez doubled to right field, and Edgar Quero hit a home run to right field. This was the 11th home run of the season for Quero. With the home run, the Barons took a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third inning, Terrell Tatum doubled to right field, and Gonzalez singled to right field, and that put runners on the corners. Brooks Baldwin walked to load the bases. Quero grounded out to first base, scoring Tatum. Tim Elko doubled off the center field wall, scoring Gonzalez and Baldwin. Jacob Burke singled and scored Elko, and the Barons led 6-0.

In the top of the fifth inning, Cody Morissette honored to right field, and a Paul McIntosh RBI single scored Jakob Marsee, and the Barons lead was cut to 6-3. The Barons bullpen did their job tonight. Relievers Jake Palisch, Andrew Dalquiest, and Eric Adler pitched 3.1 innings, giving up only one walk with two strikeouts in the win. With the win, the series is tied at 2-2 with Pensacola and will play game five of the six-game series at Regions Field on Saturday. LHP Noah Schultz (0-0, 0.77) will take the mound for the Barons.

