Chattanooga Drops Game to Montgomery, 14-3

June 14, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Montgomery Biscuits scored 14 runs on 13 hits in the team's 14-3 win over the Choo-Choos.

Tonight's contest featured excitement before the first pitch, as six players, two Lookouts relievers, and four Biscuits relievers got ejected for a pre-game standoff. Biscuits manager Kevin Boles was also ejected. After play began, Montgomery took advantage and put up four runs in the first inning.

Chattanooga scored their first run of the day a couple of innings later. In the third Dominic Pitelli reached base on a wild pitch and scored on an Urbaez groundout.

The Biscuits built on their lead in the fifth on a three-run homer by Nick Schnell. They increased their lead to eight with three more in the eighth and capped the game off with four more runs in the ninth.

For the Lookouts, Francisco Urbaez led the way with three RBI, including a two-run homer in the eighth. Tomorrow, the Choo-Choos return with Rhett Lowder on the bump. This month, the right-hander has 12 strikeouts in 11 innings with a 2.45 ERA.

