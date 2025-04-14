Bats Power Lookouts to First Home Win
April 14, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
The Chattanooga Lookouts' bats powered the team to a 6-2 win over the Birmingham Barons.
Tonight, the visiting club jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, but Chattanooga tied the game in the third on a Ruben Ibarra double. An inning later, the Gabe Whitmer Mortgage Team Player of the Game Sal Stewart delivered a go-ahead RBI single.
The team's lead remained two through the sixth inning until Birmingham tied the game on a wild pitch. In the bottom of that frame, Hector Rodriguez singled and Sal Stewart doubled to put runners on second and third. Jay Allen II knocked a sacrifice fly to give the Lookouts the 3-2 lead. Ibarra then smacked his second double of the game, extending the Lookouts' lead to two.
In the eighth, Michael Trautwein put the game away with a 417-foot two-run home run to make it 6-2. Reliever Arij Fransen went 2.1 scoreless innings and only allowed one hit while striking out five. Tonight the Lookouts totaled 15 strikeouts.
