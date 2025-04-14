Bats Power Lookouts to First Home Win

April 14, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts' bats powered the team to a 6-2 win over the Birmingham Barons.

Tonight, the visiting club jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, but Chattanooga tied the game in the third on a Ruben Ibarra double. An inning later, the Gabe Whitmer Mortgage Team Player of the Game Sal Stewart delivered a go-ahead RBI single.

The team's lead remained two through the sixth inning until Birmingham tied the game on a wild pitch. In the bottom of that frame, Hector Rodriguez singled and Sal Stewart doubled to put runners on second and third. Jay Allen II knocked a sacrifice fly to give the Lookouts the 3-2 lead. Ibarra then smacked his second double of the game, extending the Lookouts' lead to two.

In the eighth, Michael Trautwein put the game away with a 417-foot two-run home run to make it 6-2. Reliever Arij Fransen went 2.1 scoreless innings and only allowed one hit while striking out five. Tonight the Lookouts totaled 15 strikeouts.

Tomorrow is Thirsty Thursday with $2 drink specials. Tickets are available at Lookouts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.