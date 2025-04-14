Veteran Closer Craig Kimbrel Added to Columbus Roster
April 14, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Columbus Clingstones News Release
COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Atlanta Braves announced today that veteran closer Craig Kimbrel has been transferred from the Florida Complex League Braves to the Columbus Clingstones, marking his first appearance with a Braves Double-A affiliate since 2009 with Mississippi.
The 36-year-old right-hander signed with Atlanta as a free agent on March 18 and has yet to make an appearance this season. Kimbrel last pitched in the Braves organization in 2014, his final year with Atlanta before being traded to San Diego.
Originally drafted by Atlanta in the third round of the 2008 MLB Draft, Kimbrel has enjoyed a decorated career spanning over 13 years of Major League service time with eight teams.
The nine-time All-Star was honored as the 2011 National League Rookie of the Year after setting a Major League record for saves by a rookie, with 46. He later won the 2018 World Series with Boston. His 440 career Major League saves rank fifth all-time.
Kimbrel and the Clingstones will face the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in the inaugural game at Synovus Park at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 15. Listen to the game live on Sports Visions 92.1 FM or watch on Bally Sports Live.
For tickets and more information, visit Clingstones.com.
