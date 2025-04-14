OF Garrett Spain Transferred to Shuckers from Triple-A Nashville

April 14, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that OF Garrett Spain has been transferred to the Shuckers from Triple-A Nashville. Spain will wear No. 2. The Shuckers' active roster now stands at 28 players.

With Triple-A Nashville, Spain appeared in 11 games and recorded two multi-hit performances. Spain was acquired in the Minor League/Triple-A Phase of the 2024 Rule 5 Draft from the Toronto Blue Jays organization. Spain split time in 2024 between Triple-A Buffalo and Double-A New Hampshire in the Blue Jays organization. Over his five-year professional career, Spain has appeared in 324 games.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.