Homestand Highlights: Landmark Opening Night on April 15 Starts Clingstones Era in Columbus

April 14, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, Ga. - Atlanta Braves' affiliated baseball is officially arriving in Columbus as the Columbus Clingstones host their inaugural homestand at Synovus Park against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A, Marlins) April 15-20, marking the beginning of a new era of baseball in the Chattahoochee Valley.

The week is packed with exciting giveaways like a Commemorative Ticket (April 15) and Magnet Schedules (April 18-19), themed nights such as White Claw Wednesday (April 16) and Thirsty Thursday (April 17), and family-friendly fun including postgame fireworks (April 15 & 18) and an Easter Egg Hunt (April 20), all to celebrate the team's first-ever games at home.

Here is a full look at the Clingstones' inaugural homestand:

---

Tuesday, April 15 - Clingstones vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Season Ticket Members/VIP Entry: 5:15 p.m.

Parking Lots: 4:30 p.m.

- Opening Night + Commemorative Ticket (Presented by Synovus): Celebrate the first game in Clingstones history and be the first of 3,000 fans to Synovus Park to receive a commemorative ticket.

- Postgame Fireworks (Presented by Synovus): Stick around after the game as a memorable night is capped off with a dazzling fireworks display.

---

Wednesday, April 16 - Clingstones vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Season Ticket Members/VIP Entry: 5:45 p.m.

Parking Lots: 5:00 p.m.

- White Claw Wednesday: Fans 21 and over can enjoy discounted $4 White Claw beverages until the end of the third inning.

---

Thursday, April 17 - Clingstones vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Season Ticket Members/VIP Entry: 5:45 p.m.

Parking Lots: 5:00 p.m.

- Thirsty Thursday: Fans 21 and older can enjoy $3 domestic beers in the 3rd Base Beer Garden.

- Military Discount: All military members receive half-off reserved seats for up to four guests with valid military ID.

---

Friday, April 18 - Clingstones vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Season Ticket Members/VIP Entry: 5:45 p.m.

Parking Lots: 5:00 p.m.

- Magnet Schedule Giveaway (Presented by Moe's Original BBQ): The first 1,500 fans to Synovus Park will pick up the first-ever Columbus Clingstones magnet schedule.

- Postgame Fireworks (Presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon): Stick around after the final out for the second fireworks show of the week.

---

Saturday, April 19 - Clingstones vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Season Ticket Members/VIP Entry: 4:45 p.m.

Parking Lots: 4:00 p.m.

- Magnet Schedule Giveaway (Presented by Moe's Original BBQ): Moe's Original BBQ presents a second chance to grab your Clingstones 2025 Magnet Schedule.

- Postgame Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Whit's Frozen Custard): Kid's can run the bases at Synovus Park every postgame Saturday!

---

Sunday, April 20 - Clingstones vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (1:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 12 p.m.

Season Ticket Members/VIP Entry: 11:45 a.m.

Parking Lots: 11:00 a.m.

- Bunny Hops, Hits, and Hunts: Bunny hop your way to the ballpark and enjoy a pre-game Easter egg hunt!

- Fuzzy's Kids Club (Presented by Chick-fil-A): Kids show your lanyard at box office window for all Sunday Kids Club benefits!

- Postgame Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Whit's Frozen Custard): After the game, children are invited down to the field to run the bases and cap off a memorable first homestand.

- Synovus Sunday Promo: Get $1 off any Sunday game ticket when you buy using your Synovus debit or credit card at the Synovus Park box office.

- Giving Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): Turn your cherished belongings into valuable resources for those in need. Fans who donate will receive half-price Clingstones tickets to a future game. Donations must be gently used items in good and sellable condition. Some restrictions apply, while supplies last.

Tickets for all six games of the opening homestand are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit clingstones.com.

