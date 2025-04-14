Sal Stewart WalkOff Grand Slam Highlights Doubleheader

April 14, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







Sal Stewart launched a walk-off grand slam to give the Lookouts the 4-1 win in game one of tonight's doubleheader. Chattanooga lost game two, 3-2, to split the twin bill.

In game one, White Sox top prospect Noah Schultz and Lookouts pitcher Jose Franco engaged in a pitcher's duel. Franco pitched four hitless innings, striking out four, while Schultz pitched five shutout innings with six strikeouts.

After Franco left the game, Donovan Benoit carried on the no-hitter for one more inning before surrendering the team's first hit and run.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Andy Yerzy walked to spark the rally. Two more walks loaded the bases for Stewart, who delivered the walk-off jolt. The third baseman finished the game going 3-for-4 with a run and four RBI.

In game two, Chattanooga jumped out to an early lead in the first on RBI singles by Ruben Ibarra and Austin Hendrick. Birmingham tied it up an inning later and seized the lead in he fifth when Michael Turner smacked a RBI single.

In the loss, starting pitcher Kevin Abel amassed five strikeouts in three innings.

Southern League Stories from April 14, 2025

