Biscuits Dominate in 14-3 Win Over Lookouts

June 14, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Montgomery Biscuits (34-27) dominated from wire-to-wire in a 14-3 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts (17-44) on Friday night at AT&T Field.

Before the game, six players and Montgomery manager Kevin Boles were ejected. In a national anthem standoff, four Montgomery relievers and two Chattanooga relievers were ejected. Boles was ejected moments later while arguing the quick-trigger from the umpires.

After starting 12 minutes behind schedule, the Biscuits ripped off four runs in the first inning. The frame included three doubles from Chandler Simpson, Nick Schnell, and Mason Auer.

Leading 4-1 in the fifth, Schnell smacked a three-run homer to right center. The 24-year-old has homered seven times, ranking among the league's top ten in home runs. Schnell finished 3-for-5 with four RBI and was a triple shy of the cycle.

Logan Workman delivered one of his best starts of the season. The right-hander went six innings and allowed one unearned run. He gave up two hits and three walks with two strikeouts.

Simpson doubled in two runs, and Jalen Battles added an RBI double for three more in the eighth. In the ninth, the Biscuits piled on three more runs to extend the lead to 14-3. Simpson went 2-for-6 with two doubles and three RBI.

Montgomery racked up 13 hits, including Schnell's home run and seven doubles.

The fifth game of the series is on Saturday night at AT&T Field. Adam Leverett will make the start for Montgomery while Rhett Lowder is slated to start for Chattanooga. The first pitch is at 6:15pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

