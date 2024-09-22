Biscuits Fall to Barons in Game One of Championship Series

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits lost game one of the Southern League Championship Series, 7-2, to the Birmingham Barons on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Biscuits will have to win two in a row in the best-of-three series to win the Southern League title. The final two games of the series will be played at Regions Field in Birmingham.

The Barons led wire-to-wire after scoring the first inning. Birmingham scored three runs in two different innings.

Montgomery scored two runs in the fourth inning. Dominic Keegan smoked a ball past third base and for a double to the left-field corner. Tre' Morgan followed with a double to the opposite corner in right field to score Montgomery's first run. Brayden Taylor made it 4-2 with a sacrifice fly.

Morgan went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI. He was recently named Tampa Bay's Minor League Player of the Year.

Birmingham added three more on a bases-clearing double from Jacob Gonzalez to make it 7-2 in the seventh.

Game two of the Southern League Championship Series is on Tuesday night at Regions Field. Yoniel Curet will make the start for Montgomery while Tyler Schweitzer is slated to start for Birmingham. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

