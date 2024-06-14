Parrish Leads Combined Shutout of Trash Pandas on Friday Night

Mississippi Braves' Drew Parrish in action

MADISON, ALA - Drew Parrish matched a career-high with 7.0 shutout innings on Friday night, and the Mississippi Braves shut out the Rocket City Trash Pandas 1-0 at Toyota Field. Parrish, Landon Harper, and Patrick Halligan combined for the two-hit shutout in which no Rocket City batter reached second base. The shutout was the seventh pitched by Mississippi this season.

Parrish (W, 5-5) turned in his third quality start of the season and one-upped Anglels' top prospect Caden Dana (L, 4-4) in the victory over the Trash Pandas. Parrish didn't give up a hit until a two-out single in the fourth inning from Orlando Martinez. The left-hander out of Florida State only surrendered one more hit through the 7.0 scoreless frames, walking one and striking out six. Dana dealt 7.0 innings of one-run baseball.

Serving as the home team in Madson, the M-Braves (27-32) broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth inning. Cal Conley led off with a single and then swiped his 17th base of the season. After an errant throw got him to third base, Conley scored on a passed ball to make it 1-0. That was all Parrish and friends would need.

Harper (H, 1) took over for Parrish in the eighth inning and worked a 1-2-3 frame. Halligan (S, 1) struck out one and had a clean ninth inning for his first save of the season. The three pitchers combined to retire the final 10 batters of the game and overall faced three over the minimum.

The M-Braves tallied four hits, and Keshawn Ogans had two of them. The game was the shortest nine-inning contest of the season at 1 hour, 56 minutes.

The M-Braves and Trash Pandas will play a doubleheader on Saturday at Toyota Field. The first pitch of game one is scheduled for 4:05 pm, with game two starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. RHP David Fletcher (0-0, 3.97) will start game one for Mississippi against RHP Jack Kochanowicz (1-6, 6.16). In game two, LHP Luis De Avila (0-8, 4.97) will face off against Rocket City RHP Victor Mederos (4-3, 4.84). Coverage of the doubleheader begins at 3:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at trashpandasbaseball.com. All proceeds benefit the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation.

