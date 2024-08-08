Shuckers Fall, 10-3, to Biscuits on Thursday Night

August 8, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Ernesto Martinez Jr. at bat

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz) Biloxi Shuckers' Ernesto Martinez Jr. at bat(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (52-50, 22-13) fell, 10-3, to the Montgomery Biscuits (60-45, 20-16) at Riverwalk Stadium on Thursday night. Despite the loss, the Shuckers lead the Pensacola Blue Wahoos by two games for first place in the South Division in the second half.

The Biscuits struck first with a solo home run from Carson Williams in the first, taking a 1-0 lead. The Shuckers struck back with a run off an error in the fourth, tying the game at one. They then jumped ahead with a 3-1 lead in the fourth with a two-RBI single from Ernesto Martinez Jr., the Shuckers' first hit of the night. With the two RBI, Martinez tied Brock Wilken for the team lead with 44 on the season.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Biscuits made it a 3-2 game with an RBI single from Tanner Murray and tied the game at three with a leadoff home run from Ricardo Genovés in the fifth. In the sixth, a three-RBI bases-loaded double from Genovés gave the Biscuits a 6-3 lead before Carson Williams extended the lead with a two-RBI single. Later in the inning, Murray made it a 9-3 lead and a six-run inning with a double to left, scoring Williams from third. The Biscuits scored their final run of the night in the eighth, taking a 10-3 lead with a solo home run to left from Heriberto Hernandez.

Antonio Menendez (4-3) earned the win after two scoreless innings in relief with four strikeouts while Tyler Woessner (0-2) took the loss for the Shuckers.

The series continues on Friday with Tate Kuehner (1-0, 4.50) slated to start for the Shuckers against Sean Hunley (4-1, 1.72) for the Biscuits. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Riverwalk Stadium. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.