RHP Logan Henderson Promoted to Triple-A Nashville

August 8, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Logan Henderson has been promoted to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds. The Shuckers roster stands at 27 players.

Over 9 starts with the Shuckers, Henderson held a 3.30 ERA in 46.1 innings with 58 strikeouts and 7 walks. Henderson worked into the sixth in seven of his nine starts with the Shuckers and tallied at least eight strikeouts four times. He also tied his career-high with 10 strikeouts on June 15 against the Tennessee Smokies and June 28 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

