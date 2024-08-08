Trash Pandas Hold on for Back-To-Back Wins
August 8, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release
MADISON, Alabama - A 57-minute rain delay didn't stop the Rocket City Trash Pandas who rode a stellar night from starting pitcher Caden Dana in a 7-5 victory over the Birmingham Barons on Thursday night at Toyota Field.
For the eighth straight game, the Trash Pandas scored first as infielder Chad Stevens connected on his first home run in a Rocket City uniform in the second inning. The solo shot gave the Trash Pandas an early 1-0 lead.
The Trash Pandas pulled off a pair of bunts in the third with infielder David Mershon legging out a bunt-single for his first professional hit. That pushed catcher Myles Emmerson to third who scored on a balk from Barons starting pitcher Juan Calela (L, 0-1).
Rocket City scored a pair of runs on sacrifice flies from outfielders Nelson Rada and Orlando Martinez in the fifth to make it a 4-0 lead. The Trash Pandas scored three more in the seventh. One run came in on a wild pitch while the other two crossed on RBI singles from Stevens and outfielder Tucker Flint.
Trash Pandas starting pitcher Caden Dana (W, 7-7) tossed 6.2 shutout innings allowing just four hits and striking out five batters to garner the win. His seven victories are a team lead. It was also his 12th quality start, which leads all of Minor League Baseball.
Birmingham got on the board with three in the eighth as outfielder Wilfred Veras singled off the glove of Mershon to drive home a run. Infielder Mario Camiletti drove in two more with a base hit to make it a 7-3 Rocket City lead.
The Barons cut the deficit to two in the ninth on singles from outfielder DJ Gladney and catcher Michael Turner. However, with runners at second and third and two away Trash Pandas closer Camden Minacci (S, 6) got designated hitter Adam Hackenberg to roll out to short to end the game.
Both Stevens and Emmerson paced the Trash Pandas with three hits. Stevens drove in two for his efforts.
The Trash Pandas will look to keep their winning ways on Friday for Breast Cancer Awareness Night sponsored by Southern Cancer Center Huntsville. First pitch is set for 6:35 CT. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!
Probable Starters: Chase Chaney (RCT) vs. Tyler Schweitzer (BIR)
