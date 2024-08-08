Biscuits Explode in 10-3 Win Over Shuckers

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (60-45, 20-16) exploded offensively while holding the Biloxi Shuckers (52-50, 22-13) to just one hit in a 10-3 win on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Three different players hit homers in the win. Carson Williams smacked the first of the game off the batter's eye in the first inning. The shortstop reached base four times and went 3-for-4 with his 15th home run and three RBI.

The pitching staff allowed just one hit despite giving up three runs. The Shuckers used a pair of walks, an error, and their lone hit to score three runs in the fourth inning. Trevor Martin pitched four innings and the bullpen covered the final five frames. Antonio Menendez got the win with two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

After falling behind 3-1, Ricardo Genoves tied the game with a leadoff home run in the fifth. In four games since returning to Double-A, he has two homers and three doubles. Genoves finished the night with four RBI on a home run and a double.

Montgomery exploded for six runs in the sixth inning. With the bases loaded, Genoves cleared them off with a double off the 395-foot sign in left center to make it 6-3. Williams added two more with a hot shot grounder through the left side. Tanner Murray notched his 20th double and second RBI of the night to cap off the huge inning and make it 9-3.

In the eighth, Heriberto Hernandez skied his 11th Double-A homer past left field to make it 10-3.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Sean Hunley will make the start for Montgomery while Tate Kuehner is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

