Barons Lose 7-5 at Rocket City on Wednesday Night

August 8, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Adam Hackenberg had five hits, but the Birmingham Barons lost to the Rocket City Trash Pandas 7-5 before 3,356 at Toyota Field on Wednesday night. The Barons held a 5-3 lead midway through the game, but the Barons bullpen gave up four runs in the final three innings for a walk-off loss to the Trash Pandas.

RHP Jaire Iriarte pitched 6.0 innings, giving up six hits, three earned runs, and no walks with four strikeouts. Losing pitcher Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa (0-2, 3.86) gave up the last two runs. The Barons pitchers gave up four home runs in the loss.

The Trash Pandas took the early lead in the bottom of the first inning on a Christian Moore home run to left field. In the bottom of the second inning, Matt Coutney hit a 2-run home run to center field, and Rocket City took the early 3-0 lead.

The Barons put nine batters to the plate in the top of the fifth inning and scored five runs. With two outs, Mario Camilletti walked, and Wilfred Veras walked. Michael Turner's RBI single scored Camilletti. Hackenberg singled to right field, and Veras scored. In his first game of the season with the Barons, DJ Gladney homered to left field, scoring Turner and Hackenberg. The Barons took a 5-3 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, an RBI ground out by Ben Gobbel scored Denzel Guzman, and the Barons still led 5-4. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Tyler Payne homered to right field and tied the game at 5-5. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Moore hit a 2-run home run to walk off the win for Rocket City.

