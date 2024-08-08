Braun Deals Career High 7.2 Shutout Innings But M-Braves Falter Late

August 8, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves' Lucas Braun in action

PEARL, MS - Lucas Braun dealt a career-high 7.2 shutout innings, walking none and striking out eight, but the Mississippi Braves faltered in the ninth and fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 4-2 on Thursday night at Trustmark Park.

Taking a 1-0 lead into the top of the ninth inning, Pensacola (20-15, 58-45) rallied for four runs, sending ten batters to the plate. After back-to-back one-out singles by Graham Pauley and Joe Mack, Jake McSteen (L, 1-5) was lifted for Elison Joseph. Nathan Marterella singled home the tying run. Joseph would issue two walks and hit a batter, forcing in two runs, and then Jacob Marsee singled in the fourth run.

Braun got better as the night went on in his seventh Double-A start. The 22-year-old right-hander from Los Angeles collected six of his eight strikeouts over his final 2.2 innings. Braun left with his longest professional start and threw 92 pitches. Over his last six starts since July 1, Braun has a 2.23 (fifth-best in the SL) ERA with 31 strikeouts to 11 walks over 36.1 innings pitched.

The M-Braves (17-19, 48-56) had opportunities to score in the first and third innings but finally cracked the scoreboard in the fifth. Cade Bunnell reached on an error and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch to give the Braves a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, against Pensacola reliever Woo Suk Go (S, 2), Keshawn Ogans led off with a walk and moved to third on the third fielding error of the night by the Wahoos. Ogans scored on a Sebastian Rivero infield hit to cut the deficit to 4-2. Go retired the next two batters to close out Pensacola's win.

David Fletcher paced the offense and finished the night 2-for-5 with a stolen base.

The fourth game of the six-game set between the M-Braves and Blue Wahoos is on Friday night at Trustmark Park. RHP Drue Hackenberg (1-1, 4.66) starts for Mississippi against RHP Jacob Miller (0-0, 9.00) for Pensacola. Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

