Ninth Inning Rally Lifts Wahoos to 4-2 Win Over Braves

August 8, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Pearl, Miss. - After being stymied for eight innings against the Mississippi Braves, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos came to life in the ninth inning of Thursday's game for a comeback 4-2 win.

Down to their final two outs and trailing 1-0 in the ninth inning, the Blue Wahoos got the tying run aboard when Graham Pauley grounded a single up the middle against Jake McSteen (L, 1-5). Joe Mack blasted a double deep to right-center, putting two runners in scoring position. Reliever Elison Joseph, who had earned a one-out save on Wednesday, surrendered a game-tying RBI single to Nathan Martorella before issuing a bases-loaded walk to Harrison Spohn and a run-scoring hit-by-pitch to Andrew Pintar that proved to be the difference.

The game was a low-scoring affair until the ninth. Braves starter Lucas Braun held the Blue Wahoos to five hits over a career-high 7.2 scoreless innings, while Evan Fitterer allowed only an unearned run over 5.0 solid innings in his return performance from Triple-A Jacksonville.

After scoreless relief from Tyler Eckberg and Justin King (W, 2-0) kept the game within reach, the Blue Wahoos rallied for their four runs in the top of the ninth inning. Woo-Suk Go (S, 1) allowed an unearned run in the bottom of the ninth thanks to a pair of infield errors, but held on to earn his first Blue Wahoos save and lock down a 4-2 win.

The Blue Wahoos gained a game on the first-place Biloxi Shuckers, who fell 10-3 in Montgomery and are now 2.0 games ahead of Pensacola in the South Division with 33 games remaining in the regular season.

The series in Mississippi continues on Friday. First pitch from Trustmark Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT, with a live audio broadcast beginning at 6:30 available on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. Fans can watch Mississippi's video broadcast on Bally Live or with a subscription to MLB.tv.

