Shuckers Drop Biscuits, 6-2

BILOXI, Mis. - The Biscuits (19-12) lost to the Biloxi Shuckers (16-16) for a second-straight game on Tuesday night at MGM Park, this time by a score of 6-2.

Riley O'Brien (0-1) made his Double-A debut, and Dalton Kelly provided the 24-year-old with some early support, ripping an RBI-single into left that scored Miles Mastrobuoni from second after the second baseman stroked a lead-off double against Shuckers starter Trey Supak (3-1) in the first.

O'Brien worked a scoreless first, but ran into trouble in the third, serving up a two-run triple to Dillon Thomas as well as an RBI-single to Michael O'Neill that put Biloxi ahead, 3-1. A Brett Sullivan RBI-single in the fourth brought a run back for the Biscuits at 3-2.

After issuing a walk to C.J. Hinojosa, O'Brien was removed in the fifth for Ivan Pelaez who missed with a pitch to Luis Aviles Jr., who hammered a three-run homer off the All-Star Game sign in left to put the Shuckers up, 6-2.

The Biscuits had a golden opportunity in the eighth with Supak out of the game and Nattino Diplan walking the first three batters of the inning. That loaded the bases for Kelly, who already had three hits on the night, but the Biscuits could not cash-in. Shuckers manager Mike Guerrero opted for Luke Barker, who struck out Kelly, Sullivan, and finally got Robbie Tenerowicz to ground into the inning-ending 6-3 groundout.

The Biscuits will try to avoid losing their first series of the season on Wednesday morning with Sam McWilliams (1-0) taking the hill at 10:35 AM CT.

