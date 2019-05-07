Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, May 7 at Mobile

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp try to snap a seven-game skid at the Mobile BayBears with Tuesday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest. LHP McKenzie Mills (1-4, 4.68 ERA) makes the start for the Shrimp against Mobile RHP Jason Alexander (0-0, 2.35 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

MOBILE TAKES SERIES OPENER AGAINST SHRIMP

The Mobile BayBears rolled over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 8-2 in Monday's series opener from Hank Aaron Stadium. The BayBears plated a run in their first at-bats on an RBI single by Bo Way. Brandon Sandoval singled in a pair of runs in the second before Jack Kruger notched an RBI double to make it 4-0. Kruger later socked a home run in the fourth. Mobile added on to their lead in the seventh, with Jahmai Jones tripling in two runs and Jhoan Urena doubling him in to make it 8-0. In the ninth, Brian Miller and Justin Twine each collected RBI singles to get Jacksonville on the board at 8-2. Elvis Araujo pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the Jumbo Shrimp.

TALE AS OLD AS TWINE

Jacksonville infielder Justin Twine has been a consistent force on offense this season, and the Falls City, Texas native ranks in a tie for fourth in the Southern League in triples (two), fifth in hits (32) and seventh in batting average (.302). Twine has reached base at least once in 23 of his last 26 games, slashing .313/.358/.404 during that stretch with two doubles, two triples, one home run and 12 RBIs. After registering pull rates anywhere from 37.4 percent to 46.6 percent from 2015 through the 2018 season, Twine is pulling the ball 55.0 percent of the time this year. That figure is the fourth-highest such mark in the circuit.

NO ROCKET BOMBS HERE

Jacksonville went 4-2 in six games from April 23-28, plating a total of 35 runs in those contests (5.8 per game). However, in the seven affairs since then, all defeats, the Jumbo Shrimp have tallied a grand total of six runs. Part of the issue for Jacksonville has been a lack of extra-base hits during this poor stretch of offense. Over the last seven games, the Jumbo Shrimp are collectively hitting .161/.228/.180 as a team and have totaled just four extra-base hits. Jacksonville, which ranks last in Double-A and 119th out of 120 teams in Minor League Baseball with only eight home runs on the season, also hasn't homered in seven straight games. On the season, Jacksonville also ranks last in Double-A in runs (80), slugging percentage (.291), OPS (.579), walks (78) and doubles (32). They place second-to-last in on-base percentage (.288) and 26th in batting average (.223).

NIGHT GATHERS, AND NOW THEIR WATCH BEGINS

Jumbo Shrimp catchers have teamed to form a dynamic defensive backstop trio this season. Santiago Chavez's 12 men caught stealing places in a tie for the Double-A lead. Additionally, as a team, the Jumbo Shrimp have gunned down 22 potential base stealers, leading Double-A and ranking in a tie for second out of 120 teams in Minor League Baseball. Jacksonville's 47.8 percent caught stealing rate ranks third in Double-A.

WE HEART JAX (& ALSO STA)

Heading into play on Tuesday, Jacksonville has lost 11 of their last 12 road games. The club's 2-14 road record is the worst such mark of any of the 120 teams in Minor League Baseball. In 15 home games at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, the Jumbo Shrimp are 8-7 and have batted .246/.308/.325 (.633 OPS). The club has posted a 2.85 ERA and yielded just 99 hits (6.6 H/9) in 136.0 innings. However, on the road, Jacksonville is slashing .200/.270/.259 (.529 OPS), totaling a 4.32 ERA with 125 hits surrendered (8.6 H/9) in 131.1 frames.

WE DIDN'T START THE FIRE

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 2-13 record and 5.33 ERA over 81.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 41 walks (4.7 BB/9), 78 strikeouts (8.7 K/9) and 84 hits allowed (9.3 H/9). However, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 12 games. During this stretch, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 2.77 ERA (21 ER in 68.1 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 24 (3.2 BB), fanned 51 (6.7 K/9) and yielded 54 hits (7.1 H/9) over this run.

SHRIMP SCOPES

With seven straight losses, Jacksonville is one defeat from equaling their season-long skid of eight from April 16-23. Affixed between these two losing streaks was five wins in a

row, a season-best, from April 24-28... Magneuris Sierra is even for third place in the Southern League in hits, with a pretty impressive 32 on the season. He also ranks sixth in batting average at .306... The Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has allowed just three runs, all earned, in their last 15.0 innings, dominating for a 1.80 ERA (14 H, 7 BB, 18 K).

