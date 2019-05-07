Robel Garcia and Tyson Miller Named Cubs Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month

SEVIERVILLE - The Chicago Cubs have named Double-A Tennessee infielder Robel Garcia and right-handed pitcher Tyson Miller the organization's minor league player and pitcher of the month for April, respectively.

Garcia, 26, batted .327 (18-for-55) with five doubles, five homers, six walks and 20 RBI in 15 games in April with the Smokies. He recorded a season-high three hits on Opening Day, April 4 vs. Mississippi, and registered eight games with at least two RBI in the month. Through 19 games this season, the switch-hitter has batted .328 (22-for-67) with five doubles, six homers, 25 RBI and a .418 OBP. Despite missing time on the injured list with a left hamstring strain from April 5-15, he leads the Southern League in RBI, OBP, slugging (.672) and OPS (1.089), while ranking tied for third in homers and fifth in batting average.

Signed by the Cubs as a minor league free agent, October 31, 2018, Garcia is in his first season of professional baseball in the United States since being released by Cleveland in March of 2014. Garcia played in the Italian Baseball League for UnipolSai Bologna in 2018, helping the club to a league championship. A native of the Dominican Republic, Garcia originally signed with Cleveland as a non-drafted free agent, February 2, 2010.

Miller, 23, went 1-1 with a 1.42 ERA (3 ER/19.0 IP) in four April starts, and has a 1.07 ERA (3 ER/25.1 IP) in five total starts this season. The right-handed pitcher has limited opponents to a .138 average (12-for-87) and has posted a 0.75 WHIP, striking out 25 batters and walking just seven. In his last start, May 1 vs. Jackson, he retired his first 18 batters faced as he finished with 6.1-scoreless innings and a season-high nine strikeouts. Miller's 1.07 ERA ranks third in the Southern League, while his .138 opponent batting average and 0.75 WHIP both rank second.

Selected by the Cubs in the fourth round of the 2016 draft out of California Baptist University, Miller is 18-18 with a 3.67 ERA (123 ER/301.2 IP) in 64-career games, including 53 starts. He spent all of last season with Single-A Myrtle Beach, going 9-9 with a 3.54 ERA (50 ER/127.0 IP), and this season marks his first experience at the Double-A level.

