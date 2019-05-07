Dine on the Diamond this Saturday at Our Spring Farm to Table Dinner
May 7, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
Get your tickets now to "Under the Lights" - a farm-to-table dinner on the field - happening Saturday, May 11th from 7:00 - 9:00 PM on the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Guests will be treated to a one-of-a-kind dinner experience featuring a menu designed by celebrated Executive Chef James Briscione.
The full-course, family-style farm-to-table dinner will be held on the second and third baselines of Admiral Fetterman Field at Blue Wahoos Stadium, giving ticketholders a chance to experience the field - and Blue Wahoos Stadium - from a perspective typically reserved only for baseball players. Guests will be treated to a menu highlighting fresh, locally-sourced ingredients, artfully prepared by Executive Chefs James Briscione and Joel Pena, with wine selected by Brooke Parkhurst.
A limited number of tickets are still available for $125. Tickets sales will end at noon on Thursday.
On The Menu
Menu
Appetizer
Angelena's Tuscan Pimento Cheese
First Course
Asparagus & Shrimp
Pickled Shrimp, grilled asparagus, little gem lettuce, buttermilk parmesan dressing
Second Course
Spring Vegetable Lasagna
Ricotta, asparagus, sweet peas, broccoli, salsa verde
Third Course
Slow Roast Lamb Leg
C&D Mills grits, grilled spring onions, mint gremolata, tomato jus
Dessert
Strawberry Shortcake
Toasted almond shortcake, orange cream, Florida strawberries
James Briscione is a chef, author, and Food Network personality. He was the first-ever two-time Chopped champion and is the host of the award-winning Food Network digital series Man Crafted.
Brooke Parkhurst is a novelist, cookbook author, and former host of ABC's internet and digital cable food series.
Briscione and Parkhurst regularly appear on Dr. Oz and have been featured guests on The Today Show, and Fox & Friends. Their first restaurant, Angelena's Ristorante Italiano, is set to open in Spring 2019 in downtown Pensacola.
