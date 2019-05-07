Dine on the Diamond this Saturday at Our Spring Farm to Table Dinner

Get your tickets now to "Under the Lights" - a farm-to-table dinner on the field - happening Saturday, May 11th from 7:00 - 9:00 PM on the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Guests will be treated to a one-of-a-kind dinner experience featuring a menu designed by celebrated Executive Chef James Briscione.

The full-course, family-style farm-to-table dinner will be held on the second and third baselines of Admiral Fetterman Field at Blue Wahoos Stadium, giving ticketholders a chance to experience the field - and Blue Wahoos Stadium - from a perspective typically reserved only for baseball players. Guests will be treated to a menu highlighting fresh, locally-sourced ingredients, artfully prepared by Executive Chefs James Briscione and Joel Pena, with wine selected by Brooke Parkhurst.

A limited number of tickets are still available for $125. Tickets sales will end at noon on Thursday.

On The Menu

Appetizer

Angelena's Tuscan Pimento Cheese

First Course

Asparagus & Shrimp

Pickled Shrimp, grilled asparagus, little gem lettuce, buttermilk parmesan dressing

Second Course

Spring Vegetable Lasagna

Ricotta, asparagus, sweet peas, broccoli, salsa verde

Third Course

Slow Roast Lamb Leg

C&D Mills grits, grilled spring onions, mint gremolata, tomato jus

Dessert

Strawberry Shortcake

Toasted almond shortcake, orange cream, Florida strawberries

James Briscione is a chef, author, and Food Network personality. He was the first-ever two-time Chopped champion and is the host of the award-winning Food Network digital series Man Crafted.

Brooke Parkhurst is a novelist, cookbook author, and former host of ABC's internet and digital cable food series.

Briscione and Parkhurst regularly appear on Dr. Oz and have been featured guests on The Today Show, and Fox & Friends. Their first restaurant, Angelena's Ristorante Italiano, is set to open in Spring 2019 in downtown Pensacola.

