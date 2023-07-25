Shuckers Announce Roster Moves Prior to Series Opener against Barons

July 25, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that C Jeferson Quero has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List as of July 22, and LHP Russell Smith has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List as of July 23. C Jason Lopez has been reinstated from the Development List.

The active roster stands at 27 players.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.