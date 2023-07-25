Robles Spins Quality Start in M-Braves' 3-2 Loss to Pensacola

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves (41-48, 8-13) kicked off a 12-game homestand on Tuesday night, falling to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (54-36, 13-9) 3-2 at Trustmark Park.

Domingo Robles strung together his second straight strong start for the M-Braves. The left-hander gave up three runs on seven hits in six innings. Over his last two starts, Robles has allowed five runs in 11 2/3 innings.

Trailing by a run in the fourth, Luke Waddell led off the inning with a double on a fly ball down the left-field line. Two batters later, Waddell scored on an RBI groundout by Drew Lugbauer to tie the game at 1-1. The M-Braves drew three walks with two outs to chase out starter Evan Fitterer. The M-Braves failed to capitalize, as Austin Roberts came in and recorded the final out of the inning.

Roberts ended up retiring 10 in a row in his relief appearance. Pensacola added a run in the fifth and another in the sixth to take a 3-1 lead.

In the eighth, Cody Milligan and Cal Conley each drew walks to start the inning. Tyler Tolve brought in a run on a groundout, but Lugbauer struck out looking to end the threat with the tying run on third base.

Scott Blewett pitched a pair of scoreless innings, and Ty Tice worked around two leadoff singles in a shutout ninth inning to keep the game within a run.

Jefry Yan struck out the side in order for his ninth save to give Pensacola the win.

The second game of the series is on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park. RHP Tyler Owens (0-0, 11.57) will make the start Mississippi while RHP Eury Pérez (3-1, 2.32) will start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

