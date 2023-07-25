Smokies Stay Hot, Beat Rocket City 8-4

Madison, AL- The Tennessee Smokies win the series opener in Rocket City despite being out-hit. Tennessee trailed 3-1 until putting up a five run sixth inning to win 8-4.

The Smokies scored first in inning number one on the first pitch of the ballgame. Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a solo home run to tack on an early run. Rocket City countered in their half of the inning on a ground rule double by Kyren Paris to tie it up at one apiece. The Trash Pandas took their first lead in the fourth inning when Jeremiah Jackson and Tucker Flint hit back-to-back home runs to take a 3-1 lead.

Rocket City's lead stood until the Smokies scored five runs on only three hits in the top of the sixth inning to take a 6-3 lead. With the bases loaded for Rocket City in the seventh inning, Jose Gomez walked to score a run. The very next batter struck out to leave the bases loaded, keeping the Tennessee lead at 6-4. In the eighth inning, Bj Murray blasted a solo home run to make it 7-4.

The Smokies added insurance in the ninth inning with a two out rally to score a run on an RBI single by Owen Caissie to make it 8-4. Smokies relievers Luke Little and Danis Correa struck out the side in the ninth to close out game one by a final of 8-4. Game two will be played tomorrow night at 7:35 P.M ET.

