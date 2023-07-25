Homestand Highlights: July 25-30 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves begin a 12-game homestand with six-game series tonight at 6:35 pm against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A Affiliate, Miami Marlins). The homestand features several great promotions, including Truckworx Thirsty Thursday, a Max Fried Jersey Giveaway, and Saturday Post-Game Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 25 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:35 pm CT

Bark in the Park: Bring your dog to the game, presented by Hollywood Feed. In addition, any fan that makes an in-store purchase at any area Hollywood Feed will receive a free ticket to the game!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Domingo Robles (5-6, 3.97) vs. RHP Evan Fitterer (6-3, 4.76)

Wednesday, July 26 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:35 pm CT

Join Us 4 A Jackson: For just $20, receive a pack of four Field Level tickets and four soda vouchers! For $40, fans can get the same pack at the diamond level!

First Responders Wednesday: First responders receive free field or general admission tickets with valid ID at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

Wine Wednesday: Free Wine Tasting in Farm Bureau Grill from 6:00pm - 7:00pm, with guest sommelier Meaghan Odum from Trillwinwife!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Tyler Owens (0-0, 11.57) vs. RHP Eury Pérez (3-1, 2.32)

Thursday, July 27 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:35 pm CT

KLLM Equipment Truck Unveiling: KLLM will unveil the football equipment trucks for Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Jackson State, and Southern Miss from 5:00pm to 7:00pm!

Truckworx Thirsty Thursday™: Bring your thirst, because 16 oz. beers and fountain drinks are just $2!

Truckworx Two-for-One Day: Trucking industry professionals receive buy one, get one free Diamond or Field Level tickets with a CDL or business card!

Live Trivia: The Farm Bureau Grill will host Live Trivia, beginning at 6 pm!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Alan Rangel (1-10, 5.97) vs. LHP Luis Palacios (6-3, 5.64)

Friday, July 28 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:35 pm CT

Max Fried Jersey Giveaway: Early arriving fans will receive a red Max Fried Mississippi Braves jersey, presented by Morgan & Morgan!

Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: $10K is on the line after the game, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible, presented by Trustmark Bank!

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases just like the pros after the game!

Probable Pitchers: TBA vs. LHP Jonathan Bermúdez (2-2, 4.84)

Saturday, July 29 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:05 pm CT

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Post-Game Fireworks show, presented by Entergy!

Energy Efficiency Kit Giveaway: The first 500 fans will receive an Energy Efficiency Kit, courtesy of Entergy!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Luis De Avila (5-5, 3.04) vs. LHP Jake Eder (1-1, 4.50)

Sunday, July 30 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 2:05 pm CT

Pre-Game Outfield Yoga: Fans can come early for the M-Braves first-ever Pre-Game Outfield Yoga with local instructor Jenifer Simcox with @namastejxn. Outfield Yoga is totally free (with game ticket) and begins at 1:15 pm!

Sunday Family Funday: The M-Braves invite you to bring your entire family out for some Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park, presented by Raising Cane's! For $25 per person, fans get a game ticket, hat, hotdog, and drink voucher. Tickets must be purchased at M-Braves box office.

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases just like the pros after the game, presented by TrustCare!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Domingo Robles vs. RHP M.D. Johnson (1-3, 5.45)

