Birmingham Falls in Game 6 to Chattanooga to Split Series 3-3

The Birmingham Barons started the six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts with three straight wins. Despite the dominant start, The Lookouts stormed back in the final three games to split the series. The Barons dropped the series finale to the Lookouts by a score of 12-5.

In the top of the first, LHP Garrett Schoenle kicked off the game with self-inflicted wounds as he hit the first batter and then walked the next two. Schoenle went on to collect three straight outs after the rough start, however, the Lookouts still scored two-runs to capture the early lead. Chattanooga added their runs off a ground ball force out and a sacrifice fly.

Schoenle would get back on track in the second, sitting down the Lookouts in four batters. The quick inning from the mound gave the offense the momentum it needed to put the Barons on the board. Adam Hackenberg led the charge with a single to start the inning, after two-batters and two-outs, Moises Castillo followed with a single of his own to get the former to third. With Hackenberg in scoring position, Jose Rodriguez smacked a single to left field to cut the deficit in half and score Hackenberg.

Turning to the fifth, the Lookouts added to their lead with three runs from one swing of the bat. Chattanooga's Quincy McAfee sent a three-run home run over the wall in left field to make it a 5-1 ballgame. In the bottom of the inning, the Barons were able to put together two runs to get the game close. In the fifth, Birmingham collected its runs from a Hackenberg single and a Taylor Snyder single.

In the sixth, the Barons were able to keep the Lookouts off of the scoreboard for the half inning as RHP Jeremiah Burke collected one strikeout and sat the rest down with the help of the defense. In the bottom of the inning, Birmingham mustered up their final two runs of the game to tie the ballgame. The Barons tallied their runs on a balk that scored Rodriguez and Luis Mieses, who reached on an error and scored Alsander Womack in the process.

The Barons tied the ballgame in the sixth, nevertheless there were still three innings to play. Chattanooga broke the 5-5 tie with a three-run top of the seventh as a double from Nicholas Northcut cleared the bases. Birmingham in the bottom of the inning had no response as they were sat down in order.

The Lookouts added to their lead in the top of the ninth as well with a four-run frame. The Barons being down seven runs in the bottom of the ninth knew that it would be a big hill to climb. Birmingham in the ninth got sat down in four batters as a Moises Castillo walk was the only sort of offense they could muster.

The Barons will now turn their attention to a road matchup with the Biloxi Shuckers after playing nine home games in ten days. Birmingham kicks off action on Tuesday, July 25th with LHP Tommy Sommer taking the bump.

