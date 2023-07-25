Blake Dunn Named Player of the Week
July 25, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts outfielder Blake Dunn has been named the Southern League Player of the Week for July 17 -23.
Dunn had an outstanding week for the Lookouts collecting 13 hits in 23 at-bats. In the outfielder's first at-bat of the series, he belted a lead-off home run. Dunn finished the game 4-for-5 with two RBI and two SBs. A day later, Dunn again hit a lead-off home run and was 4-for-5 with two RBI.
The Cincinnati Reds' #30 overall prospect capped off his week with an incredible 5-for-5 performance in the team's 12-5 win over Birmingham on Sunday. In the victory, Dunn reached base six times and drove in two runs. Since making his Double-A debut, the former 15th-round draft pick is hitting .367 (54-for-147) with 15 extra-base hits, 25 RBI, and 19 stolen bases.
Tomorrow, the Lookouts kick off a six-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits. Tickets for the homestand and the rest of the year, including playoffs, are available now and can be purchased on Lookouts.com.
