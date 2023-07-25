Small Ball Prevails as Blue Wahoos Beat Braves 3-2

July 25, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







Pearl, Miss. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos did the little things right on Tuesday night, scratching out just enough offense to beat the Mississippi Braves 3-2 in their series opener at Trustmark Park.

Of the five runs scored in the game, only one came in on a run-scoring hit. After a José Devers RBI single in the third, Pensacola's pivotal runs came in the middle innings on RBI groundouts from Will Banfield and Griffin Conine.

Evan Fitterer was sharp through three innings in his start for the Blue Wahoos, but ran into trouble in the fourth and departed with the bases loaded in a 1-1 tie. Austin Roberts (W, 3-1) needed only one pitch to strand all three runners, and ultimately retired all 10 batters he faced in his first appearance back from Triple-A Jacksonville.

Banfield put Pensacola ahead in the fifth with an RBI groundout, and Conine provided insurance in the sixth with an RBI groundout of his own. Domingo Robles (L, 5-7) was the tough-luck loser, turning in a quality start for the Braves on a night when Mississippi managed only two hits.

Eli Villalobos gave a run back in the eighth thanks to a pair of walks and a groundout, but Jefry Yan (S, 9) struck out the side in order in the ninth to lock down the win.

In his Double-A debut, 2022 first round pick Jacob Berry was 1-for-3 with a single, walk and stolen base.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Braves on Wednesday. First pitch from Trustmark Park is scheduled for 6:35 CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:30 on BlueWahoos.com, the MiLB First Pitch app (radio), Bally Live, and MiLB.tv (video).

For more information, visit BlueWahoos.com or contact the box office at (850) 934-8444.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.