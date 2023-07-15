Shuckers Announce Moves Prior to Game against Rocket City

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that LHP Nick Bennett has been transferred to Biloxi from Triple-A Nashville. In a corresponding move, RHP Kaleb Bowman has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List retroactive to July 13.

With Biloxi, Bennett has made 18 appearances and two starts, including a season-high five innings of one-run ball in his final start before moving to Nashville. In Nashville, Bennett made one relief appearance against the Columbus Clippers.

The active roster stands at 28 players.

