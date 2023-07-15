Lookouts Roll to 11-3 Win

The Chattanooga Lookouts scored seven runs in the third inning to roll to an 11-3 win over the Mississippi Braves. In the win Lookouts starter Julian Aguiar threw five shutout innings to earn his first career Double-A win.

In the first inning, Mississippi loaded the bases and jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, but Aguiar got out of the jam with just an unearned run allowed.

Jacob Hurtubise led things off in the bottom of the third with a single. The speedy outfielder then stole second and scored on a Blake Dunn RBI single. Francisco Urbaez plated Dunn on a RBI double to make it 2-0. After an Alex McGarry single and a James Free walk to load the bases, Nick Northcut hit a sacrifice fly to score another. Drew Mount cleared the bases with a triple and Jose Torres capped off the inning with a home run.

Lookouts added another run in the fourth and the Braves cut down the team's lead to five in the eighth. Chattanooga responded with three runs in the bottom of that frame to make it 11-3.

In the win, Blake Dunn recorded three hits to increase his average to 328. on the year.

Tomorrow the three-game series ends with a 2:15 Sunday matinee. Lyon Richardson will take the mound for Chattanooga as he aims to lower his 2.25 ERA.

