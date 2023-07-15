Barons Fall Short in Series Opener against Pensacola

The Birmingham Barons lost 8-3 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Friday night.

The game was both teams' first game since before the All-Star Break. Friday's game kicked off a three-game series between Pensacola and Birmingham.

RHP Cristian Mena started for the Barons, and LHP Patrick Monteverde started for the Blue Wahoos.

Mena began the first inning with an efficient three up, three down inning. Monteverde followed Mena with a three up, three down inning of his own to keep the game knotted at 0-0.

At the top of the second, Mena continued his efficient start with another 1-2-3 inning. The bottom of the second brought the Barons' first hits of the game - Singles from Alsander Womack and Yoelqui Cespedes. Despite getting two batters on-base, the Barons failed to score to break the tie.

Mena earned his first two strikeouts of the night in the top of the third inning. Unfortunately for Birmingham, Mena also allowed the first run of the game. Pensacola held a 1-0 lead entering the mid-inning. Monteverde returned to the mound in the third, allowing a single from Bryan Ramos before shutting the Barons down.

The fourth inning brought another strikeout for Mena, and also another three up, three down inning. Aside from a single from Luis Mieses, Monteverde easily handled the Barons, preserving Pensacola's 1-0 lead.

The top of the fifth was uneventful as Mena remained on the mound. The bottom of the fifth brought Birmingham's first run of the game. Bryan Ramos knocked in Moises Castillo on an RBI single. Heading into the sixth inning, the game was tied at 1-1.

Mena pitched his last inning of the night in the sixth inning. Mena struck out two to finish the inning, but not before Pensacola's Mesa Jr. hit a solo home run to take the lead 2-1. Monteverde began the bottom of the sixth but was soon replaced by RHP Cristian Charle. Cespedes managed a sacrifice fly to score Womack to tie the game at two apiece.

The seventh inning brought LHP Jonah Scolaro to the mound for Birmingham. Scolaro easily handled the Blue Wahoos, striking out two in a quick top of the seventh. Charle returned to the mound for Pensacola, holding the Barons scoreless in the inning to hold the tie.

LHP Andrew Perez took the mound in the eighth inning. Pensacola managed two runs to stretch the lead to 4-2. The bottom of the eighth brought a pitching change for Pensacola as RHP Eli Villalobos relieved Charle. Villalobos allowed singles from Womack and Cespedes before Womack scored from third base on a passed ball. Heading into the ninth, the Barons were down 4-3.

RHP Jeremiah Burke entered the game at the top of the ninth for Birmingham. Burke recorded a strikeout, but also allowed four runs as Pensacola's lead ballooned to five runs. The Blue Wahoos sent in RHP Zach McCambley to close the game. McCambley did his job well, leading a three up, three down inning as Pensacola secured an 8-3 victory over Birmingham.

The Barons look to bounce back in game two on Saturday night.

