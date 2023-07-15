Wahoos Come Up Short In Wild 11-Inning Loss

Birmingham, Ala. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos put together a furious rally with two outs in the ninth inning to force extra innings on Saturday night, but their effort wasn't enough in a 10-9, 11-inning loss to the Birmingham Barons.

After leading 6-1 early, the Blue Wahoos surrendered the next eight runs of the ballgame before putting together a three-run rally of their own with their backs to the wall in the ninth. After forcing extras, the Blue Wahoos couldn't push across another run before Luis Mieses ended the game with a walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th.

The Blue Wahoos provided Jake Eder with early run support, thanks to a Troy Johnston two-run double in the third and Cody Morissette two-run homer in the fifth. The Pensacola starter departed with two outs in the fifth and a 6-2 lead, but left the bases full before the Barons unloaded them against reliever Josan Méndez with a two-run single from Alsander Womack and a single from Mieses.

Birmingham catcher Xavier Fermandez tied the game 6-6 in the sixth with a solo homer, and the game remained tied until the bottom of the eighth when the Barons got a two-run double from Rodriguez to claim their first lead of the night.

Trailing 9-6 with two outs in the ninth, the Blue Wahoos kept hope alive as José Devers hit an RBI double before Morissette added an RBI infield single. Griffin Conine hit a tapper to second base that would have ended the game if not for a hurried and errant throw from Womack, scoring Devers for the tying run.

Brady Puckett (L, 1-2) pitched scoreless relief in the ninth and 10th, but the Blue Wahoos couldn't scratch across any more runs in extra innings. Their best chance was foiled in the 11th, when Morissette lifted a fly ball to right field against Nick Gallagher (W, 1-2) with Johnston at third as the potential go-ahead run. Yoelqui Cespedes dealt a perfect throw to the plate, cutting down Johnston trying to score and ending Pensacola's last threat.

Puckett returned for the 11th, but allowed a single and a walk before Mieses ended the game with a walk-off single down the left field line.

At 3 hours and 36 minutes, the game was Pensacola's longest of the season. It was also their first time playing 11 innings all year.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Barons on Sunday. First pitch from Regions Field is scheduled for 4:00, with a broadcast beginning at 3:55 on BlueWahoos.com, the MiLB First Pitch app (radio), Bally Live, and MiLB.tv (video).

For more information, visit BlueWahoos.com or contact the box office at (850) 934-8444.

