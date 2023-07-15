Heart of a Shucker Community Fund Announces First Donation

July 15, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund, created in partnership with the Biloxi Shuckers and the Gulf Coast Community Fund, has announced that MS Gulf Coast Buddy Sports will be the first recipient of a donation through the fund. The announcement was made prior to the Shuckers' game against the Rocket City Trash Pandas at MGM Park on Saturday, July 15.

MS Gulf Coast Buddy Sports was established by Mike and Representative Carolyn Crawford within the Long Beach Youth Baseball league in 2010 so youths and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and other special needs would have the opportunity to enjoy the sport of baseball. The organization is officially recognized as a 501(c)(3) public charity now offers individuals with special needs the opportunity to participate in kickball, near-shore charter boat fishing, canvas painting, horseback riding, and a variety of social events.

The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund was created on July 3, 2023 to allow for the Biloxi Shuckers to make meaningful contributions to enhance the Gulf Coast community that the team calls home. The fund, the first created in Shuckers franchise history, aims to support the local Gulf Coast community and beyond through meaningful contributions, partnerships and exposure.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.