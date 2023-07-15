Reliever Daysbel Hernandez Promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett, Lugbauer Begins Rehab Assignment

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Mississippi Braves have made the following roster moves before tonight's game against the Chattanooga Lookouts. RHP Daysbel Hernandez was transferred from Mississippi to Triple-A Gwinnett, and RHP Scott Blewett was reinstated from the Mississippi Development List (scheduled to start on Wednesday at Tennessee). In addition, INF Drew Lugbauer begins a rehab assignment today with the FCL Braves. Lugbauer is currently on the M-Braves Injured List.

Hernandez, 26, did not allow a run in 12 games, 14.0 innings pitched with 19 strikeouts to seven walks with the M-Braves. Born in Sandino, Cuba, the now Tolleson, AZ native began the 2023 season on the Gwinnett Injured List and missed the 2022 season recovering from Tommy John Surgery. Hernandez split time between Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett in 2021...For the M-Braves, he went 3-1, 2.76 ERA in 26 games, and pitched the final two innings of a combined no-hitter with Bryce Elder on July 10 vs. Pensacola. Hernandez was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett for the first time on September 14, 2021.

The Atlanta Braves signed the hard-throwing right-hander as a minor league free agent on September 14, 2017.

Lugbauer, 26, hit his 100th minor league home run on June 29 at Biloxi, which was his 59th in three seasons for the M-Braves. Lugbauer was placed initially on the 7-Day Injured List on June 14 and was activated on June 26. He was placed back on the Injured List on July 3. He is currently on a 10-game hitting streak, batting .455 with four doubles, three home runs, eight RBI, six walks, .538 OBP, and 1.386 OPS. Overall, the Pleasant Valley, NY native is having a breakout season, batting .270 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 39 RBI, two stolen bases, and .996 OPS in 48 games.

The M-Braves continue a nine-game road trip tonight against the Lookouts at AT&T Field, with the first pitch at 6:15 pm CT. Coverage can be found on the new radio home of the M-Braves, 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.TV. The club returns to Trustmark Park for a two-week homestand, July 25 to August 5, against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Montgomery Biscuits.

