Shuckers Announce Move Prior to Game against Trash Pandas

June 19, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that SS/OF Eduardo Garcia has been reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List and transferred to the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The Shuckers' active roster remains at 28 players.

Garcia was previously placed on the 7-Day Injured List on April 20, 2024. In 10 games with Biloxi, Garcia was 7-for-29 (.241) with a home run and three extra-base hits.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

