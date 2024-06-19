Aww Shucks

June 19, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas could only muster two hits in a 5-0 shutout loss to the Biloxi Shuckers on Wednesday night at Toyota Field. It is the eighth time the Trash Pandas have been shutout this season and the third time over the last week.

The battle between top pitching prospects lived up to the hype early on between Biloxi's Jacob Misiorowski and Rocket City's Caden Dana as the duo put up zeroes through the first five innings.

Biloxi broke the scoreless tie in the sixth as outfielder Carlos Rodriguez drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. Later in the inning, outfielder Noah Campbell singled in a pair to make it a 3-0 Shuckers lead.

The Shuckers added two more runs in the eighth with a two-run homer from infielder Ernesto Martinez who finished 2-5 with the homer.

Misiorowski (W, 1) tossed a season-high six innings while allowing just one hit which came in the fourth while walking none and striking out five.

Dana (L, 5) suffered the loss after allowing three runs in 5.1 innings. He gave up three hits and struck out seven. It's the fourth time he has suffered a loss while Rocket City has been shut out.

Rocket City and Biloxi will face off in game three of the series on Wednesday for Adult Cap Giveaway and USSSA Night sponsored by SportsMED. First pitch is set for 6:35 CT. Tickets start at $8 and are available at TPTix.com. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: Jack Kochanowicz (RCT) vs. Brett Wichrowski (BLX)

