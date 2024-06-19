Montgomery's Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Birmingham

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (37-28) scored the final three runs of the game, but the comeback fell flat in the final four innings in a 4-3 loss to the Birmingham Barons (40-25) on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

In a bullpen game for Montgomery, four different pitchers took the mound. Wilfred Veras homered in back-to-back at-bats in the second and the fourth, both two-run shots, to put Birmingham ahead 4-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Tanner Murray doubled in a run on a line drive off the wall in left field to make it 4-1. Murray went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, and an RBI. Two runners were left in scoring position in the frame.

In the fifth, Bob Seymour's 15th double brought in two more runs and cut the deficit to 4-3. Seymour upped his RBI total to 43, ranking third in the Southern League.

Patrick Wicklander struck out the side in the sixth and delivered two scoreless innings. Austin Vernon pitched another two shutout innings with three strikeouts.

Neither team scored in the final four innings. Birmingham held off a pair of baserunners in the eighth inning. With Pensacola's loss, Montgomery's magic number for a first half title is down to three.

The third game of the series is on Saturday night at AT&T Field. Logan Workman will make the start for Montgomery while Jake Eder is slated to start for Birmingham. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

