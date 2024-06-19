Shuckers RHP Bradley Blalock Recalled to Milwaukee

June 19, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Bradley Blalock has been recalled to Milwaukee ahead of their game on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Angels. The active roster now stands at 27 players.

Blalock was previously recalled to the Brewers on May 20, 2024, but did not appear in a game. Blalock is set to become the 50 th former Shuckers player to make their big league debut with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.