Blue Wahoos Fall in Lopsided Loss, But Capacity Crowd Thrilled by Juneteenth Fireworks

Pensacola Blue Wahoos in their Pensacola Seagulls uniforms

Pensacola Blue Wahoos in their Pensacola Seagulls uniforms

Pensacola, Fla. - The fireworks and capacity crowd easily won the night for the Blue Wahoos.

As for the game, well, it quickly became a forgettable experience in the home dugout.

Chattanooga pounded its way to seven runs in the first three innings en route to a 9-1 victory Wednesday on a specially-crafted Juneteenth recognition night before 5,038 fans at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The game ended with the Blue Wahoos' Harrison Spohn being robbed of extra bases on a sensational leaping catch by Lookouts left fielder Quincy McAfee.

A variety of pregame activities outside and inside the ballpark created a festive atmosphere, presented by Escambia County commissioner Lumon May, which included 1,000 fans being provided free tickets, courtesy of various entities.

It was capped by a massive fireworks show - double the number of fireworks shells - lighting up the sky above the bay and downtown Pensacola.

The City of Pensacola, Escambia County, the Escambia-Pensacola Human Relations Commission and Community Relations Equal Employment Fair Housing all joined together for the ticket giveaway and unique event wrapped around the game.

The Blue Wahoos wore uniforms of the Pensacola Seagulls, members of the Negro Southern League, originally formed during segregated times.

It was the first time the Blue Wahoos hosted a Juneteenth celebration night event during a game.

Most of the crowd remained for the fireworks show that followed the game. The start of the display initiated the biggest cheers of the night.

There were few opportunities in the game.

The loss further hindered the Blue Wahoos' (35-29) hopes of winning the first half South Division in the Southern League. They caught a break when the Birmingham Barons held on to beat the Montgomery Biscuits 4-3, keeping the Biscuits lead to 1.5 games with four games remaining in the first half schedule.

Blue Wahoos lefthander Adam Laskey, making only his second start, had his roughest outing of the season. He allowed seven runs on seven hits to absorb his first loss. He entered the game 3-0 with a 2.61 earned run average.

But on this night, the Lookouts were lights out with clutch hits. They scored their first eight runs with two outs.

The Lookouts (19-46), the Cincinnati Reds' Double-A affiliate, entered this week's series with by far the worst record across all levels of Minor League Baseball. They were 2-8 in their previous 10 games. They now have won the first two games of this final week of the first half.

Just like Tuesday's series-opening win, Chattanooga blasted big hits. A two-run double from Francisco Urbaez was the big one in the second inning. There were two out, none on when the Lookouts rallied with three hits and a walk.

In the third, Justice Thompson, who had not homered this season, launched a three-run bomb as part of a four-run inning.

The Blue Wahoos meanwhile were issued eight walks in six innings from Lookouts starter Kevin Abel. But they were unable to score a run until pushing across an eighth inning run on an error.

GAME NOTABLES

--- The game's pregame activities began with youth football players from the Southern Youth Sports Association Tigers and the East Pensacola Tigers playing a 15-minute scrimmage in shorts out in centerfield. The idea was to help promote the Soul Bowl in October - a series of age division games between the teams at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

--- The Brownsville Silver Seniors performed several songs prior to ceremonial first pitches.

--- Blue Wahoos team owner Quint Studer and Escambia County commissioner Lumon May addressed the stadium crowd before the National Anthem. May led efforts to give 1,000 free tickets to fans visiting an information booth. The tickets came with a food voucher at the stadium concessions, along with a Blue Wahoos hat.

--- A moment of silence was held prior to the National Anthem and tribute was read for Willie Mays, one of the game's greatest players and a Birmingham, Alabama native, who died Tuesday at age 93. The crowd produced a loud applause in tribute.

--- The National Anthem was performed by Marilyn Franklin.

--- Prior to the start of the fireworks show, Pensacola mayor D.C. Reeves and May addressed the crowd, along with a video tribute to Juneteenth and various officials and community leaders gathered at home plate before the fireworks.

Southern League Stories from June 19, 2024

