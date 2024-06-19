Misiorowski's Dominant Start Leads Biloxi to Shutout Win Over Trash Pandas

MADISON, AL - Behind six shutout innings from Milwaukee Brewers' top prospect, Jacob Misiorowski, the Biloxi Shuckers (27-36) notched their third straight win in a 5-0, shutout win, over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (32-32) at Toyota Field on Wednesday night. On the mound, Misiorowski tied his career-high with six shutout innings and struck out five, earning his first win of the season.

Misiorowski out-dueled Trash Pandas' starter and Los Angeles Angels' top pitching prospect, Caden Dana, who took the loss after he allowed two earned runs over 5.2 innings. The pair traded zeroes through the first five innings, with Dana registering seven strikeouts on one hit. The Shuckers loaded the bases in the third with one out, but Dana struck out the next two batters, ending the threat.

Biloxi broke through in the sixth when Carlos Rodriguez lifted a sacrifice fly to right, driving in Brock Wilken from third, who doubled to lead off the inning. After Dana was lifted with one out and the bases loaded, Noah Campbell extended the lead to 3-0 with a two-RBI single to center off reliever Hayden Seig. Misiorowski limited the Trash Pandas to one hit over six innings and recorded five strikeouts. He also retired eight in a row and 12 of his final 13 batters faced to end the night.

In the eighth, Ernesto Martinez Jr. extended the lead to 5-0 with his team-leading seventh home run of the season, a two-run, 421-foot blast to right-center. Out of the Shuckers bullpen, Nick Merkel tossed two scoreless innings without surrendering a hit and Justin Yeager worked around a hit batter and a single for a scoreless ninth. Misiorowski (1-2) earned the win while Dana (4-5) took the loss.

Brock Wilken (2-for-5), Carlos Rodriguez (2-for-4) and Ernesto Martinez Jr. (2-for-5) all tallied multi-hit nights, including Rodriguez's fifth over his last six games. Martinez Jr.'s home run also extended Biloxi's streak to eight consecutive games with a home run, the second-longest streak in the Southern League this season. Darrien Miller also extended his on-base streak to 16 consecutive games with a walk and was hit by a pitch twice. His 16-game on-base streak is the second-longest active streak in the Southern League and the fifth-longest streak in the league this season.

Brewers' No. 14-ranked prospect, Brett Wichrowski (1-0, 5.40) is set to start for Biloxi on Thursday against Jack Kohanowicz (2-6, 5.86) for Rocket City. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Toyota Field in game three of the series. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

