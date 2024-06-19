Big Inning Dooms M-Braves on Wednesday Night

KODAK, TN - The Tennessee Smokies scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and took their second-straight game over the Mississippi Braves 5-2 on Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium.

After three scoreless innings, the M-Braves struck for their first run of the series in the top of the fourth inning. Justin Dean hit a single to start the frame, advanced to second base on a balk, and scored on a Yolbert Sanchez double.

Ian Mejia (L, 5-1) made his 12th start of the season on Wednesday and held Tennessee (38-26) off the scoreboard in the first four innings. After collecting the first out in the bottom of the fifth, the Smokies put four straight runners on base, which included an RBI single by James Triantos and a two-run single by Yohendrick Pinango. Mejia exited after 4.1 innings for Patrick Halligan. Luis Verdugo brought home the fourth run of the inning on a sacrifice fly to center to put Tennessee up 4-1. Mejia allowed four runs on six hits with three walks and six strikeouts, eventually suffering his first loss of the year.

The Smokies tacked on another run in the sixth inning, but the M-Braves (29-35) responded in the top of the seventh with a run on an RBI double from Tyler Tolve.

Hayden Harris and Trey Riley worked scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth, with Riley striking out two. David Fletcher, Dean, and Cody Milligan had 2-for-4 nights at the plate. Milligan recorded his 20th stolen base, and Fletcher recorded his first.

The M-Braves and Smokies play game three of the six-game set on Thursday night at Smokies Stadium. The first pitch is set for 6:00 pm CT with LHP Drew Parrish (5-5, 3.94) starting for Mississippi against RHP Brandon Birdsell (3-4, 3.72) for Tennessee. Coverage begins at 5:45 pm CT on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park to begin the second half, June 25-30, against the Montgomery Biscuits. The series features a Blues & Brews Replica Jersey Giveaway on Friday, June 28, Disability Awareness Night, Special Jersey Auction on Saturday, June 29, and Post-Game Fireworks presented by the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services.

